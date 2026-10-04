© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill Bosler CD Release

Bill Bosler CD Release

Bill Bosler is an international performing hammered dulcimer player, living in the Michiana area. After 18 years, he has a new CD and everyone is invited to come see it performed live with the original artists, who are also mostly from the Michiana area. Dulcimer Daydreams is filled with a variety of styles, moods, and music all featuring the hammered dulcimer, of course. Doors will open at 3:30 with the music starting at 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to all.

Near Northwest Neighborhood Community Center
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

Bill Bosler
bill@billbosler.com
billbosler.com
Near Northwest Neighborhood Community Center
1007 Portage Ave
South Bend, Indiana 46616
(574) 232-9182
nnndirector@nearnorthwest.org
nearnorthwest.org