Bill Bosler CD Release

Bill Bosler is an international performing hammered dulcimer player, living in the Michiana area. After 18 years, he has a new CD and everyone is invited to come see it performed live with the original artists, who are also mostly from the Michiana area. Dulcimer Daydreams is filled with a variety of styles, moods, and music all featuring the hammered dulcimer, of course. Doors will open at 3:30 with the music starting at 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to all.