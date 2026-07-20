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Blue Talon

Blue Talon

Our Student Performance Series presents our Home Grown student group, Blue Talon. Presenting a harmonically dense quartet, Blue Talon will be hosting a concert at Merrimans' Playhouse featuring original songs from Rowan Blatt and Michael Maxwell. Versatile in genre, Blue Talon will also play a variety of funk, swing, and latin classics.

Rowan Blatt - vibes
Greg Harris - piano
Michael Maxwell - bass
Sylvan Wetherall-Dehmlow - percussion

Merriman's Playhouse
$12 general/ $6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135
South Bend, 46617
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org/