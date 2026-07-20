Our Student Performance Series presents our Home Grown student group, Blue Talon. Presenting a harmonically dense quartet, Blue Talon will be hosting a concert at Merrimans' Playhouse featuring original songs from Rowan Blatt and Michael Maxwell. Versatile in genre, Blue Talon will also play a variety of funk, swing, and latin classics.

Rowan Blatt - vibes

Greg Harris - piano

Michael Maxwell - bass

Sylvan Wetherall-Dehmlow - percussion

