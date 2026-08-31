Bobcat Opossum at The Box Factory
Bobcat Opossum at The Box Factory
Join us for the duo Bobcat Opossum at the Box Factory for the Arts playing toe-tapping tunes on fiddle, cello, guitar and singing sweet harmonies.
Box Factory for the Arts
15-20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Box Factory for the Arts
269-983-3688
info@boxfactoryforthearts.org
Artist Group Info
Bobcat Opossum
bobcatopossum@gmail.com
Box Factory for the Arts
1101 Broad StreetSt. Joseph, Michigan 49085
2699833688
info@boxfactoryforthearts.org