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Bobcat Opossum at The Box Factory

Bobcat Opossum at The Box Factory

Join us for the duo Bobcat Opossum at the Box Factory for the Arts playing toe-tapping tunes on fiddle, cello, guitar and singing sweet harmonies.

Box Factory for the Arts
15-20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Box Factory for the Arts
269-983-3688
info@boxfactoryforthearts.org
https://boxfactoryforthearts.org

Artist Group Info

Bobcat Opossum
bobcatopossum@gmail.com
Bobcatopossum.com
Box Factory for the Arts
1101 Broad Street
St. Joseph, Michigan 49085
2699833688
info@boxfactoryforthearts.org
https://boxfactoryforthearts.org