Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Event

MCHS is announcing the third in its America’s 250 Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture series featuring presentations on the Revolutionary War era. The next Brown Bag event is on Friday, June 12, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Join Judge Matthew Sarber for an engaging look at the U.S. Constitution — its founding ideas, the influence of the Federalist Papers, and the framework that shaped our government. Judge Sarber will also connect these principles to today’s world, leading what is anticipated to be a thought-provoking discussion and Q&A inspired by current events.

The event will be held at the Marshall County Historical Society & Museum, 123 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Pack a lunch and learn with us! For more information, please call 574-936-2306.

