Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Event

MCHS is announcing the third in our America’s 250 Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture series featuring presentations on the Revolutionary War era. The Brown Bag event is on Friday, May 8, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. The program will be on Ben Franklin – printer, writer, publisher, scientist, inventor, philosopher, public servant, diplomat and a key Founding Father of our Nation. Monty Peden will share all about this true Renaissance man, with some little known facts and surprises along the way.

The event will be held at the Marshall County Historical Society & Museum, 123 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Pack a lunch and learn with us! For more information, please call 574-936-2306.

