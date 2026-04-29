Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Event
Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Event
MCHS is announcing the third in our America’s 250 Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture series featuring presentations on the Revolutionary War era. The Brown Bag event is on Friday, May 8, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. The program will be on Ben Franklin – printer, writer, publisher, scientist, inventor, philosopher, public servant, diplomat and a key Founding Father of our Nation. Monty Peden will share all about this true Renaissance man, with some little known facts and surprises along the way.
The event will be held at the Marshall County Historical Society & Museum, 123 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. Pack a lunch and learn with us! For more information, please call 574-936-2306.
Marshall County Historical Society & Museum
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Marshall County Historical Society & Museum
4804679898
anitaboetsma@mchistoricalsociety.org
Artist Group Info
anitaboetsma@mchistoricalsociety.org
Marshall County Historical Society & Museum
123 N. Michigan StreetPlymouth, Indiana 46563
4804679898
anitaboetsma@mchistoricalsociety.org