Buddy Pearson 3 featuring Patti Shaffner
Buddy Pearson 3 featuring Patti Shaffner
Buddy Pearson and Patti Shaffner have been performing together, when the fates allowed, for nearly twenty years. The Buddy Pearson 3, for this performance, includes Buddy on Bass, Mike Shell on drums and Stefan Hess on piano. Vocalist Patti Shaffner is well known for her scat skills and song interpretation. Strongly rooted in jazz, each member of this ensemble brings broad musical influences, nuancing arrangements with spontaneity and spirit of improvisation.
Patti Shaffner - vocals
Stefan Hess - piano
Buddy Pearson - bass
Merrimans' Playhouse
$12 general/$6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com