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Buddy Pearson 3 featuring Patti Shaffner

Buddy Pearson 3 featuring Patti Shaffner

Buddy Pearson and Patti Shaffner have been performing together, when the fates allowed, for nearly twenty years. The Buddy Pearson 3, for this performance, includes Buddy on Bass, Mike Shell on drums and Stefan Hess on piano. Vocalist Patti Shaffner is well known for her scat skills and song interpretation. Strongly rooted in jazz, each member of this ensemble brings broad musical influences, nuancing arrangements with spontaneity and spirit of improvisation.

Patti Shaffner - vocals
Stefan Hess - piano
Buddy Pearson - bass

Merrimans' Playhouse
$12 general/$6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135
South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org