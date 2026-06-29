Buddy Pearson 3 featuring Patti Shaffner

Buddy Pearson and Patti Shaffner have been performing together, when the fates allowed, for nearly twenty years. The Buddy Pearson 3, for this performance, includes Buddy on Bass, Mike Shell on drums and Stefan Hess on piano. Vocalist Patti Shaffner is well known for her scat skills and song interpretation. Strongly rooted in jazz, each member of this ensemble brings broad musical influences, nuancing arrangements with spontaneity and spirit of improvisation.

Patti Shaffner - vocals

Stefan Hess - piano

Buddy Pearson - bass

