Burning Up the Bend with The Matchsellers

Get ready to crank up the heat with The Matchsellers and burn up the night with some serious tunes!

The Matchsellers are a Kansas City-based acoustic group founded in 2013 by guitarist Andrew Morris and fiddler Julie Bates, who met while teaching English in Germany. For over a decade, they've built a signature sound that blends traditional roots and bluegrass with art-house storytelling, humor, and the occasional outer-space opera.

Their current lineup includes banjoist and puppeteer Matthew Hawkins and bassist Dan Perez, whose Venezuelan musical heritage lends the band a distinctive groove. With six full-length albums — including the celebrated Bluegrastronauts (2018) and Psychobiography due in 2025, plus appearances on NPR's Mountain Stage, Folk Alliance International showcases, and tours across the US and Europe, the Matchsellers have earned a reputation as one of the most original and sought-after acoustic acts in the Midwest and beyond.