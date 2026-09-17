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Cemetery Walking Tour

Cemetery Walking Tour

Beckwith Theatre Presents
Cemetery Walking Tour
Riverside Cemetery
Dowagiac, Michigan

Walking tour begins at the Fred E. Lee Mausoleum

Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at 2pm (**Rain Date October 4th)

Tickets are $16.90/each (includes ticketing fee)

Tour takes about an 1-1/2 to 2 hours.

Riverside Cemetery
16.90
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Beckwith Theatre Company
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com
beckwiththeatre.com
Riverside Cemetery
Across from Dowagiac Elks Golf Course
Dowagiac, Michigan 49047
2697827653
beckwiththeatremi@gmail.com
beckwiththeatre.com