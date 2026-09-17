Cemetery Walking Tour
Cemetery Walking Tour
Beckwith Theatre Presents
Cemetery Walking Tour
Riverside Cemetery
Dowagiac, Michigan
Walking tour begins at the Fred E. Lee Mausoleum
Saturday, October 3rd, 2026 at 2pm (**Rain Date October 4th)
Tickets are $16.90/each (includes ticketing fee)
Tour takes about an 1-1/2 to 2 hours.
Riverside Cemetery
16.90
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Beckwith Theatre Company
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com
Riverside Cemetery
Across from Dowagiac Elks Golf CourseDowagiac, Michigan 49047
2697827653
beckwiththeatremi@gmail.com