CHATS: Our Cosmic Biography

In collaboration with Prof. Seth Koren (Department of Physics and Astronomy at Notre Dame), Culture Café presents our fifth CHATS - "Culture, Humanities, and the Arts Through Science" Lecture Series. The Merrimans' Play-House Players will perform 7:30 - 8:00, then around 8:00 Dr. Seth Koren will host the discussion.

Dr. Seth Koren is a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at Notre Dame. They work on theoretical particle physics beyond the Standard Model and what the universe looks like at distance scales smaller than one billionth of one billionth of a meter. Dr. Koren has been frequently recognized for their pedagogy, including giving a series of public lectures as the University of Chicago Enrico Fermi Institute's 91st Arthur H. Compton Lecturer, and now hosts the CHATS series at Culture Café.

