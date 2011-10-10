Chicago Art Girls POP UP in Three Oaks Michigan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Amy Butts, board president Chicago Art Girls

Email: chicagoartgirls@gmail.com

Phone: 773-895-8806

Web: www.chicagoartgirls.com

Event Details:

Chicago Art Girls THREE OAKS Fall Pop Up: A Celebration of Art and Community!

When: October 10+11 2026 from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday

Where: The Commune + Market,105 N. Elm Street, Three Oaks, MI

The Chicago Art Girls are thrilled to announce our first Pop Up Shop in Three Oaks, Michigan, an inspiring marketplace showcasing the creativity and talent of Chicago and Michigan women artists. Join us on October 10 & 11 at The Commune, located at 105 N. Elm Street Three Oaks Michigan, 11am- 5pm Saturday and 11-4pm Sunday. This event is the perfect opportunity to start your holiday shopping, to meet friends and shop for unique, handmade items for everyone on your list—including yourself!

With a carefully curated selection of artwork, shoppers can explore a diverse range of items, including jewelry, wearable art, home décor, photography, paintings and more. Everything is handcrafted by the artists. The Three Oaks Pop Up Shop not only celebrates the incredible talents of women artists but also fosters a sense of community.

Visit the show and find out why this is the most anticipated market of the Fall season.

Event Details:

2026 CHICAGO ART GIRLS FALL POP-UP: Three Oaks Edition

October 10th and 11th

The Commune 105 N. Elm Street, Three Oaks Michigan

11am to 5pm on Saturday and 11-4pm Sunday

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to shop local and support women artists Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or a treat for yourself, the Chicago Art Girls Three Oaks Pop Up Edition has something special for everyone.

ABOUT CHICAGO ART GIRLS: Chicago Art Girls began as a small group of local, independent women artists who met and bonded while exhibiting their work at various regional and national art fairs. In the late ‘90s, they established an informal support group for networking and community support. In 2012, the group members formed a non profit and began hosting pop-up shops, showcasing their talents while promoting local handmade arts.

www.chicagoartgirls.com

www.facebook.com/chicagoartgirls

www.instagram.com/chicagoartgirls

Join us in celebrating art, community, and women artists!

This is a two day event. October 10 & 11th.