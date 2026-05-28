Christmas in June Concert by The Ripple Effect

On Sunday, June 28, The Ripple Effect Vocal Visionary Project will be presenting a Christmas in June concert at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend. The program begins at 4:00 p.m. with a variety of Christmas favorites, followed by a Christmas Sherryoke, and the stirring musical celebration, Then Christ Came (complete with chamber orchestra and original narration by Izzy Harbin). Admission is pay what you can at the door, and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Grace Paper Pantry. Donations of toilet paper are also very welcome.

Immediately after the performance, there will be a Christmas Ice Cream Social!

The church is located at 3012 S. Twyckenham Dr, South Bend, IN

E-mail sherry@sherryk.com for more info.