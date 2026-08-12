College Fair sponsored by The Scholarship Foundation of St. Joseph County
College Fair sponsored by The Scholarship Foundation of St. Joseph County
Financial Aid Seminar at 5:30, College Fair 6-7:30. The Financial Aid Seminar will be presented by Mary Nucciarone, Director of Financial Aid at Notre Dame, on behalf of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association. The College Fair will have over 60 universities/colleges/military organizations in attendance for students and their parents to obtain information and ask questions.
South Bend Century Center
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Scholarship Foundation of St. Joseph County
(574) 259-0522
jackie@scholarshipfoundation.org
South Bend Century Center
120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.South Bend , Indiana 46601
(269) 625-1638
Us12vintagestation@yahoo.com