DayCare Myth - Child Care Community Discussion

South Bend community leaders, policymakers, and educators will discuss the systemic challenges facing early childhood education across St. Joseph County. Keynote by national early childhood education expert Dr. Dan Wuori, author of the critically acclaimed new book, The Daycare Myth. Moderated by Jeff Rea, President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber, a distinguished panel will debate actionable solutions for regional workforce stabilization and state-level policy updates. Featured panelists include Indiana State Senator David Niezgodski (D-District 10), Dr. Rosa Hiestand (Department Chair of Early Childhood Education at Ivy Tech Community College), and Beth Frushour (Early Educator at East Bank Learning Center).