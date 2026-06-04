Dinner Detective South Bend
Dinner Detective South Bend
Looking for the most unique night out? Experience a weekend event unlike anything else in town! The Dinner Detective Fort combines immersive comedy, audience interaction, and true-crime inspired fun into one unforgettable social event. With actors hidden in the audience and surprises around every corner, this interactive comedy experience keeps guests fully engaged from start to finish. It’s the perfect date-night experience, group night out, or weekend experience for anyone ready to laugh, investigate, and enjoy a great dinner. Limited seating available- secure your seats at www.thedinnerdetective.com/south-bend
Embassy Suiites
64.95 + taxes & fees
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Dinner Detective South Bend
(866) 496-0535
sbn.info@thedinnerdetective.com
Artist Group Info
The Dinner Detective South Bend
cmayse@thedinnerdetective.com
Embassy Suiites
1140 E Angela BlvdSouth Bend, Indiana 46617