Dinner Detective South Bend

Looking for the most unique night out? Experience a weekend event unlike anything else in town! The Dinner Detective Fort combines immersive comedy, audience interaction, and true-crime inspired fun into one unforgettable social event. With actors hidden in the audience and surprises around every corner, this interactive comedy experience keeps guests fully engaged from start to finish. It’s the perfect date-night experience, group night out, or weekend experience for anyone ready to laugh, investigate, and enjoy a great dinner. Limited seating available- secure your seats at www.thedinnerdetective.com/south-bend