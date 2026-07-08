Dinner Detective South Bend
Dinner Detective South Bend
Looking for the most unique night out? Experience a weekend event unlike anything else in town! The Dinner Detective Fort combines immersive comedy, audience interaction, and true-crime inspired fun into one unforgettable social event. With actors hidden in the audience and surprises around every corner, this interactive comedy experience keeps guests fully engaged from start to finish. It’s the perfect date-night experience, group night out, or weekend experience for anyone ready to laugh, investigate, and enjoy a great dinner. Limited seating available- secure your seats at www.thedinnerdetective.com/south-bend
Embassy Suites South Bend at Notre Dame
$60.95
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Dinner Detective South Bend
(866) 496-0535
sbn.info@thedinnerdetective.com
Artist Group Info
Dinner Detective South Bend
sbn.info@thedinnerdetective.com
Embassy Suites South Bend at Notre Dame
1140 E Angela BlvdSouth Bend, Indiana 46617