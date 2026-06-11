Early Birds!
Early Birds!
Meet a naturalist in the White Barn parking lot for a birding and nature hike while summer is in full swing! We will explore part of the park, observing the plants and birds we encounter. No birding experience necessary but bring binoculars if you have them. We will have loaners as well. Registration and payment due by Thursday, July 30.
St. Patrick's County Park
$5 per person
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
St. Patrick's County Park
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org