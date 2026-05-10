Elkhart County Quilt & Fiber Experience - EXPO

You must come and see the beautiful quilt and fiber items made by our talented Michiana artisans and surrounding area. This year we are featuring celebrating America 250. Quilts of Valor in the Bend will present making quilts and inviting participation. Great classes are available (check the website), Look and Learn sessions, included in the cost of admittance, fabulous vendors, and food trucks.

Hours

June 4, 9 A.M. - 7 P.M.

June 5, 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.