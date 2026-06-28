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Euclid Quartet in Concert: Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival at IU South Bend

Euclid Quartet in Concert: Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival at IU South Bend

The Euclid Quartet, festival directors and faculty quartet-in-residence at IU South Bend, opens the 2026 Louise E. Addicott Summer Chamber Music Recital with an exciting program!

Adult admission (cash or card) at the door. K-12 and IUSB students with ID are free. No advanced sales.

Thursday Jul 09, 2026, 7:30 PM

Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J.Joshi Hall, 1700 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615

Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall
$0-25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival
(574) 520-5235
cmfestsb@iu.edu
https://www.addicottchambermusicfestival.com/

Artist Group Info

Euclid Quartet
euclid4tet@gmail.com
www.euclidquartet.com
Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall
1825 Northside Blvd.
South Bend, Indiana 46615
https://events.iu.edu/iusbarts/