Euclid Quartet in Concert: Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival at IU South Bend
Euclid Quartet in Concert: Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival at IU South Bend
The Euclid Quartet, festival directors and faculty quartet-in-residence at IU South Bend, opens the 2026 Louise E. Addicott Summer Chamber Music Recital with an exciting program!
Adult admission (cash or card) at the door. K-12 and IUSB students with ID are free. No advanced sales.
Thursday Jul 09, 2026, 7:30 PM
Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J.Joshi Hall, 1700 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615
Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall
$0-25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Addicott Summer Chamber Music Festival
(574) 520-5235
cmfestsb@iu.edu
Artist Group Info
Euclid Quartet
euclid4tet@gmail.com
Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall
1825 Northside Blvd.South Bend, Indiana 46615