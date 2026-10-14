Fall Ukrainian Egg Class

Come learn the art of egg dyeing known as pysanky, or Ukrainian Eggs. We will follow a pattern for a winter scene in preparation for the holidays. Participants will be able to complete one egg. The eggs will be available the following weekend after Sarett naturalists have sealed the designs. This program is for adults only. Space is limited. Please call 269-927-4832 to register. Member/ $20, Non-member/ $25.