Historic HOuse Tour - Doc Bowen House

The Dietrich-Bowen House in Bremen is a stunning Queen Anne style Victorian home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built by a prominent early Bremen businessman, John Dietrich, the home was completed in 1901. In 1922, the house was sold to Frank L. Thomas, and then in 1953, sold to Dr. Otis R. Bowen, who used the house both as a residence and medical office before his election as Governor of Indiana. Bowen later served as the Secretary of Health and Human Services under Ronald Reagan. Current Owners Michael and Andreea Cope have completed the restoration of the home and consider themselves the most recent caretakers of an Indiana landmark.

The tour will be held on August 16, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Limited tickets are $20 and are available at the Museum at 123 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, or through our website. This house is a private residence and is NOT ADA accessible. There are several staircases.

