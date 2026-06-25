Hoosier Inventors and Entrepreneurs
Hoosier Inventors and Entrepreneurs
Join us for program by LaPorte County Historian Bruce Johnson about inventors and entrepreneurs from Indiana such as The Studebaker Brothers, Orville Redenbacher, Madam CJ Walker, and Eli Lilly. The program is free and open to the public.
Historic New Carlisle, Inc. Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Artist Group Info
Bruce Johnson
admin@discovernewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc. Museum
112 E Michigan StNew Carlisle, Indiana 46552
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com