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Hoosier Inventors and Entrepreneurs

Hoosier Inventors and Entrepreneurs

Join us for program by LaPorte County Historian Bruce Johnson about inventors and entrepreneurs from Indiana such as The Studebaker Brothers, Orville Redenbacher, Madam CJ Walker, and Eli Lilly. The program is free and open to the public.

Historic New Carlisle, Inc. Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.

Artist Group Info

Bruce Johnson
admin@discovernewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc. Museum
112 E Michigan St
New Carlisle, Indiana 46552
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
http://historicnewcarlisle.org