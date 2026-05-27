Hummingbird Banding with Allen Chartier

We’re welcoming back guest speaker Allen Chartier this summer for another exciting program all about some of our most beloved summertime visitors – hummingbirds!

Join us at the Elkhart Environmental Center on Saturday, June 27th from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM to enjoy a presentation by Allen, Project Director for the Great Lakes HummerNet, covering the HummerNet research project and how you can contribute your hummingbird sightings to it, hints on how to attract and feed hummingbirds at your home, tips on how to make your garden hummingbird-friendly, and more. Following the presentation, Allen will also provide a LIVE banding demonstration with hummingbirds he is able to catch at the EEC!

Tickets start at $10 per person. Advance registration is limited and required by Tuesday, June 23rd. To save your spot, please visit https://www.eventeny.com/events/hummingbirdbandingwithallenchartier-30724/

Recommended for ages 12+.