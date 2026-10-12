In a world where taking sides and calling names has become the norm, we invite you to experience a different way through unity and shared humanity.

On Sunday, November 1, Sherry K’s groundbreaking group The Ripple Effect Vocal Visionary Project presents their annual "If You Knew Me, You'd Love Me" concert -- an evening of music and words designed to build understanding.

Songs of inspiration will be interwoven with speakers from the community who will share personal stories to help us understand how it feels to walk in their shoes. The event takes place at Raclin Murphy Encore Center at the Morris PAC at 4pm.

You’ll hear a wide variety of uplifting music delivered by a choir with plenty of style—everything from a re-imagined Bob Dylan classic, to a tender Pentatonix ballad, and a rousing version of What the World Needs Now!

Together, we will embrace deeply moving stories from community members that offer a profound window into the resilient and hopeful paths of their everyday lives.

Suggested ticket price is $30 at the link below. We want this special evening to be accessible to everyone. If you are able to give more than the $30 ticket price, your additional contribution will help cover the cost of a ticket for another person who may not otherwise be able to attend.