Javier Red Quartet

Javier is an innovative jazz pianist, bandleader, and entrepreneur originary from Mexico City, now based in Chicago since 2015. His new quartet serves as a vehicle for musical exploration along three lines: first and most importantly is the rhythmic pulse and repetition rooted in West African music traditions. The African concepts of circular time, hand clapping patterns, shared internalized pulse, ground, and master drumming serve as an inspiration for the band. The second line is the creative personalities of the band members, who are of different generations, backgrounds and cultures. The third line is the continual reinvention or reinterpretation of both Javier's original compositions as well as the music from great jazz composers -such as Monk, Henderson, Coltrane, and Shorter- which Javier finds to have a special connection with his rhythmic explorations.

Javier Red (piano)

Dakarai Barclay (trumpet)

Jeff Wheaton (bass)

Daniel Gayden (drums)

