Jim Snidero Quartet

Grammy award-winning alto saxophonist, composer and author Jim Snidero has been hailed as an “alto sax virtuoso” (Downbeat) with “mind-boggling” improvisation skills (The Guardian), amassing over 20 million streams on Spotify and Apple. In 2024 he reached the pinnacle of the jazz world, placing top 5 alto saxophone in the preeminent Downbeat Magazine International Critics Poll. His performance at Merrimans’ Playhouse will feature original music from his new release House of Trane, inspired by a visit to John Coltrane’s house on Long Island.

Jim Snidero - alto sax

Stefan Karlsson - piano

Ugonna Okegwo - bass

Jason Tiemann - drums

