Jim Snidero Quartet
Jim Snidero Quartet
Grammy award-winning alto saxophonist, composer and author Jim Snidero has been hailed as an “alto sax virtuoso” (Downbeat) with “mind-boggling” improvisation skills (The Guardian), amassing over 20 million streams on Spotify and Apple. In 2024 he reached the pinnacle of the jazz world, placing top 5 alto saxophone in the preeminent Downbeat Magazine International Critics Poll. His performance at Merrimans’ Playhouse will feature original music from his new release House of Trane, inspired by a visit to John Coltrane’s house on Long Island.
Jim Snidero - alto sax
Stefan Karlsson - piano
Ugonna Okegwo - bass
Jason Tiemann - drums
Merriman's Playhouse
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135South Bend, 46617