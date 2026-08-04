John Bahler & The Moon Rockers

The Wild Rose Moon Super Group

Four Exceptional Musicians. One Unforgettable Night.

Some bands come together because they’re booked for the same show. Others are built over years of friendship, collaboration, and a shared love of making music.

The Wild Rose Moon Super Group is the latter.

Bringing together four remarkable musicians with decades of experience spanning folk, bluegrass, Irish, Americana, rock, and original music, this ensemble represents some of the very best talent found on Wild Rose Moon stages. Individually, they’ve performed hundreds of concerts each year, written original music, taught the next generation of musicians, and become familiar faces throughout Indiana and beyond. Together, they create something truly special.

Leading the group is John Bahler, Music Director for the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour and one of northern Indiana’s busiest performers. A gifted vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist, John has written more than 500 songs and performs nearly 400 shows each year. Whether playing intimate listening rooms, festivals, wineries, churches, or theaters, John has built a reputation for heartfelt songwriting and exceptional musicianship. His passion for connecting with audiences has made him a cornerstone of the Wild Rose Moon family.

Joining him is Sean Hoffman, an accomplished fiddler whose musical roots stretch from Indiana bluegrass to traditional Irish music. Sean studied with renowned Irish fiddler Brian Conway and performs with several respected regional bands. Beyond the stage, he is dedicated to preserving and sharing traditional music through teaching, directing the Fairfield Falcon Fiddle Club, and serving on the faculty of nationally recognized fiddle camps and festivals. His playing brings both technical brilliance and deep musical tradition to the group.

Adding another layer of artistry is Ellen Coplin, a multi-instrumentalist whose lifelong love of music began at the piano before expanding to cello, guitar, bass, ukulele, and more. A graduate of Taylor University with a degree in music composition, Ellen is equally at home performing and teaching. Her versatility allows her to move effortlessly between instruments while adding rich harmonies and thoughtful arrangements that elevate every performance.

Holding down the rhythm section is Nathan Waddill, whose musical journey has taken him from Southern California rock clubs to traditional Irish sessions, blues bands, and the Wild Rose Moon stage. An accomplished bassist, guitarist, composer, and arranger, Nathan has become an integral part of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour while contributing original music to productions including The Prophecy of the Stones and Saturday Night Under the Moonlight. His diverse musical background gives the group a dynamic foundation that allows every style to shine.

Together, these four musicians create far more than the sum of their individual accomplishments. Their chemistry, musicianship, and genuine love of performing together transform every concert into an evening filled with outstanding music, storytelling, and moments that simply can’t be recreated.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering them for the first time, the Wild Rose Moon Super Group promises an unforgettable experience that celebrates the very best of what live music, and the Wild Rose Moon community is all about.