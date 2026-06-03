JUNE BOOK SALE

Our pre-summer Book Sale is this Saturday, June 6. We won’t have a sale in July, so this is time to stock up for beach or backyard reading you like to do.

Any books with orange or yellow stickers will be half-price. That means those hardcover books will be 50¢ and paperbacks 25¢.

Any books (hardcover or paperback) with green stickers, a pink sticker with an “X” through it or no sticker will be 10¢. After this sale, all the ten-cent books will be discarded.

All our other books are $1 for hardcover and 50¢ for paperback.

We’ve made our shelves easier to shop by placing more titles at eye-level.

We will be in the basement of the main Library in downtown Elkhart at 300 S. Second St from 9am to 2:30pm.

***Also be sure to see Kurt Bullard. The former owner of Bullard Farms and Market in Elkhart, where you may recall his famous sweet corn, will be signing and selling his new book.***

If you can’t make it to the sale, remember our mini-libraries. We try to refresh them regularly and books there are free. Locations are in the parking lot between the Elkhart Clinic and the nursing home, in the common area at the Elkhart Aquatic Center, at Wellfield Gardens, at Jamestown United Methodist Church, at the corner of CR3 and Bernice Dr. in Jimtown and at the First Congregational Church at 26824 CR4 in Elkhart. See you Saturday!