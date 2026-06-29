Keith Hall Trio presents Brazilian Jazz
Keith Hall Trio presents Brazilian Jazz
Drummer Keith Hall presents a night of Brazilian sambas and classic bossa novas. Featuring keyboardist Matthew Fries and electric bassist Carlo De Rosa, the trio will perform music by Sérgio Mendes, Djavan, João Bosco, and Antônio Carlos Jobim.
Matthew Fries - Keyboard
Carlo De Rosa - Electric Bass
Keith Hall - Drums and Percussion
Merrimans' Playhouse
$20 general/ $10 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com