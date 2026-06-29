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Keith Hall Trio presents Brazilian Jazz

Keith Hall Trio presents Brazilian Jazz

Drummer Keith Hall presents a night of Brazilian sambas and classic bossa novas. Featuring keyboardist Matthew Fries and electric bassist Carlo De Rosa, the trio will perform music by Sérgio Mendes, Djavan, João Bosco, and Antônio Carlos Jobim.

Matthew Fries - Keyboard
Carlo De Rosa - Electric Bass
Keith Hall - Drums and Percussion

Merrimans' Playhouse
$20 general/ $10 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135
South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org