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Kevin Fort and Andy Brown Duo

Kevin Fort and Andy Brown Duo

Composer and pianist Kevin Fort joins guitarist Andy Brown in a program centered on original compositions from their forthcoming duo recording, Chiaroscuro (2026), alongside selected standards from the jazz tradition. Inspired in part by Bill Evans and Jim Hall's landmark recording Undercurrent, Chiaroscuro explores the expressive contrast between piano and guitar through a conversational musical dialogue balancing harmonic richness, melodic clarity, and collective improvisation. Featuring four original compositions by Fort, the project blends swing, bossa nova, blues, ballad, and waltz influences while presenting a contemporary artistic voice rooted in the intimacy of the piano-guitar duo.

Kevin Fort – piano
Andy Brown – guitar

Merriman's Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135
South Bend, 46617
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org/