Lavender Adventurers Social Hike
Lavender Adventurers Social Hike
Join us at Chikaming Township Park (8120 Warren Woods Rd, Three Oaks, MI 49128) for a morning of easy-paced, hiking to spend time with your friends and make some new ones out on the trails! This outdoors group is partnered with Outcenter Southwest Michigan for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. No registration is necessary. Members/ FREE, Non-Members/$5.
Sarett Nature Center
Free for members, $5 non-members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sarett Nature Center
2699274832
sarett@sarett.org
Sarett Nature Center
2300 N. Benton Center RoadBenton Harbor, Michigan 49022
2699274832
sarett@sarett.org