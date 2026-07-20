Level 4
Level 4
Level 4 is a jazz organ quartet that plays jazz standards and original jazz compositions. Each member contributes originals and arrangements. Level 4 explores a wide variety of rhythmic grooves and harmonic shapes. The band is: Tim McNamara, saxophones and flute, Tim Davis, drums and cymbals, Chuck Tripp, guitar and Steve Million, Hammond organ. Level 4 is four veteran Chicago players, who’ve been together for 2 years as Level 4, but who’ve been playing together in various combinations in Chicago and Kansas City (to name a few places) for far longer. Level 4’s concept is to groove, listen and interact!
Tim McNamara - saxophones and flute
Steve Million - Hammond organ and piano
Chuck Tripp - guitar
Tim Davis - drums
Merrimans' Playhouse
$15 general/ $6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com