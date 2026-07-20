Level 4 is a jazz organ quartet that plays jazz standards and original jazz compositions. Each member contributes originals and arrangements. Level 4 explores a wide variety of rhythmic grooves and harmonic shapes. The band is: Tim McNamara, saxophones and flute, Tim Davis, drums and cymbals, Chuck Tripp, guitar and Steve Million, Hammond organ. Level 4 is four veteran Chicago players, who’ve been together for 2 years as Level 4, but who’ve been playing together in various combinations in Chicago and Kansas City (to name a few places) for far longer. Level 4’s concept is to groove, listen and interact!

Tim McNamara - saxophones and flute

Steve Million - Hammond organ and piano

Chuck Tripp - guitar

Tim Davis - drums

