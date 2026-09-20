Level Up @ Langlab: Resurrection!

Video games — retro + modern

Tournaments, challenges & prizes

Board games & tabletop

Free-roam VR

Spooky trivia

Cosplay encouraged

Silent disco

Late-night Guitar Hero

Food, snacks, drinks & candy included

Come solo. Bring the squad. Level Up.

Looking for a fun way to get the kids out, meet people, and socialize somewhere they actually enjoy? Come hang out, play games, and connect with the community — on their terms!