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Level Up @ Langlab: Resurrection!

Level Up @ Langlab: Resurrection!

Level Up @ Langlab: Resurrection!

Video games — retro + modern
Tournaments, challenges & prizes
Board games & tabletop
Free-roam VR
Spooky trivia
Cosplay encouraged
Silent disco
Late-night Guitar Hero
Food, snacks, drinks & candy included

Come solo. Bring the squad. Level Up.

Looking for a fun way to get the kids out, meet people, and socialize somewhere they actually enjoy? Come hang out, play games, and connect with the community — on their terms!

LangLab South Bend
15.00
04:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pride and Passion Entertainment LLC
5742268438
PrideandPassionEnt@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/14Vmqo3trc8/
LangLab South Bend