Level Up @ Langlab: Resurrection!
Level Up @ Langlab: Resurrection!
Level Up @ Langlab: Resurrection!
Video games — retro + modern
Tournaments, challenges & prizes
Board games & tabletop
Free-roam VR
Spooky trivia
Cosplay encouraged
Silent disco
Late-night Guitar Hero
Food, snacks, drinks & candy included
Come solo. Bring the squad. Level Up.
Looking for a fun way to get the kids out, meet people, and socialize somewhere they actually enjoy? Come hang out, play games, and connect with the community — on their terms!
LangLab South Bend
15.00
04:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pride and Passion Entertainment LLC
5742268438
PrideandPassionEnt@gmail.com
LangLab South Bend