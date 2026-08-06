Loose Associates Live Recording Radio Hour

Some bands play songs. Loose Associates tells stories.

Based in South Bend, Indiana, Loose Associates has been winning over audiences with their unique blend of Americana, indie-folk, folk-pop, and acoustic roots music. Their performances are filled with rich harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and the kind of easy chemistry that only comes from musicians who truly love creating music together.

The band celebrated the release of their self-titled debut album in 2026, featuring twelve original songs that showcase thoughtful lyrics, memorable melodies, and a fresh authentic sound. Whether delivering an intimate ballad or an upbeat folk tune, Loose Associates invites listeners into every song with warmth, humor, and sincerity.

The group features Sophia Wilson (vocals, banjo, jaw harp), Mark Anella (vocals and guitar), JP Pelton (fiddle), and Isaac Fisher (bass). Four accomplished musicians whose individual talents come together to create something truly special.

If you enjoy artists like Nickel Creek, The Milk Carton Kids, or contemporary Americana with a creative twist, this is a night you will not want to miss. Come discover why audiences throughout the region are falling in love with Loose Associates and experience an evening of music that is genuine, engaging, and unforgettable.

Join us Friday, October 10, 2026, from 7 -9 pm (EST) at Wild Rose Moon where we will continue Building Creative Community Together.