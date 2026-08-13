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Loose Associates Live Recording Radio Hour

Loose Associates Live Recording Radio Hour

Get ready to dive into some soulful blues vibes that’ll have you tapping your feet all night long.

Harvey “Ole Harv” Stauffer is a legendary blues broadcaster, musician, and educator who has hosted The Blues Revue on WVPE since 1983, making it one of the longest-running public radio blues programs in the United States. A recipient of the prestigious Keeping the Blues Alive Award from the The Blues Foundation in 2012, he was also inducted into both the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations Hall of Fame and the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2024. Through more than four decades of broadcasting, performing, and blues education, Ole Harv has become one of the Midwest’s most respected ambassadors of blues music.

Southside Denny (Denny Snyder) is an award winning blues guitarist, singer-songwriter, and composer whose career spans more than four decades. A recipient of the Ole Harv Award for Lifetime Promotion of Blues Music, he represented Indiana at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, earned third place at the Montréal Grand Prix de la Guitare, and has performed with or opened for legends including Ray Charles, Buddy Guy, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Luther Allison, and Taj Mahal. With 11 albums to his credit, Southside Denny continues to captivate audiences with his masterful guitar work and deep roots in the Chicago and Michiana blues traditions.

Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center
$25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center
574-276-1185
wildrosemoon@gmail.com
www.wildrosemoon.com

Artist Group Info

Southside Denny
https://southsidedenny.com/
Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center
115 North Michigan
Plymouth IN, Indiana 46563
5742761185
gsheartmind@gmail.com
www.wildrosemoon.com