Lopping in the Letters!
Lopping in the Letters!
The STUDEBAKER Letters that is! Help park staff with clearing brush from the understory of the historic STUDEBAKER trees in preparation for the special event in October. Registration required by Wednesday, June 17.
Bendix Woods County Park: Nature Center
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
St. Joseph County Parks
574-277-4828
jhartzke@sjcparks.org
Bendix Woods County Park: Nature Center
56960 Timothy Rd.New Carlisle, Indiana 46552
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org