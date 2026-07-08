Macbeth (NDSF 2026)

The 2026 NDSF Professional Company brings to life Macbeth with a production that puts the audience at the center of the story. We invite you to join us on stage to laugh, yell, and help us tell one of Shakespeare's most infamous tragedies. Our performance dates are listed below; ticket prices vary based on performance date and time (ALL TIMES LISTED IN EST):

Tuesday, August 18 - 7:30 PM (Preview)

Wednesday, August 19 - 7:30 PM (Preview)

Thursday, August 20 - 7:30 PM (Opening)

Friday, August 21 - 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 22 - 2:00 PM

Saturday, August 22 - 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 23 - 2:00 PM

Tuesday, August 25 - 7:30 PM

Wednesday, August 26 - 7:30 PM

Thursday, August 27 - 7:30 PM

Friday, August 28 - 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 29 - 2:00 PM

Saturday, August 29 - 7:30 PM

Sunday, August 30 - 2:00 PM

