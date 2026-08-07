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Macbeth (NDSF 2026) Opening Night Celebration

Macbeth (NDSF 2026) Opening Night Celebration

A Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival tradition, the Opening Night Celebration will kick off the "Macbeth" performance series in grand style. This exclusive event features food and drink inside the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center's beautiful and expansive lobby. Join us beginning at 6:00 p.m. EST and mingle with members of the "Macbeth" production team. The opening night performance follows at 7:30 p.m.

DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Shakespeare at Notre Dame
5746313062
Mangione.5@nd.edu
nd.edu
DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
100 Performing Arts Center
Notre Dame, Indiana 46556
(574) 631-2800
https://www.southold-dance.org