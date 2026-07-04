March to the Memorial
March to the Memorial
Grab your American flag and walk with us up to the distance of your choosing to remember the victims and heroes of 9/11/01. We stop at fire stations for rest, free food and drinks, and to engage with our local first responders.
Martin's Supermarket
08:30 AM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
March to the Memorial
574-366-0615
info@marchtothememorial.com
Artist Group Info
bobplyons@yahoo.com
Martin's Supermarket
926 Erskine PlazaSouth Bend, Indiana 46614
5743872476
info@marchtothememorial.com