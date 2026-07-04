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March to the Memorial

March to the Memorial

Grab your American flag and walk with us up to the distance of your choosing to remember the victims and heroes of 9/11/01. We stop at fire stations for rest, free food and drinks, and to engage with our local first responders.

Martin's Supermarket
08:30 AM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

March to the Memorial
574-366-0615
info@marchtothememorial.com
www.marchtothememorial.com

Artist Group Info

bobplyons@yahoo.com
Martin's Supermarket
926 Erskine Plaza
South Bend, Indiana 46614
5743872476
info@marchtothememorial.com
www.marchtothememorial.com