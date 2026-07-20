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Merrimans’ Playhouse@the Raclin Murphy Museum – Abram Collier Nonet

Merrimans’ Playhouse@the Raclin Murphy Museum – Abram Collier Nonet

Spend a summer evening grooving to jazz on the Hiler Family Terrace at the Raclin Murphy Museum. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair (limited seating will be available on the Terrace) and settle in for some great music. Ivan’s Cafe will have food available for purchase, and a cash bar will be available.

The Abram Collier Nonet is a collective of some of Chicago’s finest musicians, headed by vocalist and baritone saxophonist Abram Collier. In addition to Collier, the group includes: Millie Ahearn (trumpet), Neil Carson (alto saxophone/woodwinds), Roy McGrath (tenor saxophone/woodwinds), Pete Charles Isaac (trombone), Shanth Gopalswamy (guitar), Aval Stanley (piano), Jesse Lear (bass), and Joel Baer (drums).

The Abram Collier Nonet performs a variety of original, ensemble-exclusive arrangements, ranging from jazz standards and repertoire from the Great American Songbook to selections from modern pop music and video game soundtracks adapted for jazz ensemble. In addition, the group plays original compositions by Collier himself, traversing folk, traditional and modern pop, and jazz. Heavily inspired by singers such as Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Nat “King” Cole, and Harry Connick Jr., Collier uses the nonet as a vehicle to breathe new life into timeless music while bringing a traditional sound to a new, younger audience.

Museum galleries will be open so you can explore the work of art paired with the performance.

Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, 301 Snite Museum of Art
05:30 PM - 07:25 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Raclin Murphy Museum of Art, 301 Snite Museum of Art
100 Moose Krause Circle, University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame, Indiana 46556