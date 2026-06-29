Merrimans’ Playhouse@the Raclin Murphy Museum – Chicago Street Orchestra

Spend a summer evening grooving to jazz on the Hiler Family Terrace at the Raclin Murphy Museum. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair (limited seating will be available on the Terrace) and settle in for some great music. Ivan’s Cafe will have food available for purchase, and a cash bar will be available.

Chicago Street Orchestra is the premier Latin jazz ensemble of Chicago, performing salsa, cumbia, samba, Afro-beat, and many more styles! The CSO is comprised of veterans of the Midwest music scene Gordon Walters, Danjuma Gaskin, Lee Kelly, Jamal Damien, and Zach Nicholas. Whether you're looking to dance or just listen, CSO brings unmatched energy and versatility to diverse genres for audiences around the world.

Museum galleries will be open so you can explore the work of art paired with the performance.

