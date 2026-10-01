Michael Ragonese Trio

Los Angeles–based composer and pianist Michael Ragonese leads his trio in a program centered on original compositions from his latest recording, Chasing Calm, alongside selections from his earlier original works. Ragonese's music is distinguished by its lyrical melodies, thoughtful compositions, and collaborative improvisation, drawing inspiration from contemporary jazz, classical music, and his Italian heritage. Featuring bassist Logan Kane and drummer Anthony Fung, the trio balances carefully crafted compositions with spontaneous ensemble interaction, creating performances in which melody, interplay, and improvisation unfold through a shared musical dialogue. Michael Ragonese is one of the most in- demand voices of his generation, performing, touring, and recording with artists such as Barbra Streisand, Walter Smith III, Ben Wendel, Mark Turner, Dayna Stephens, Charnett Moffett, and Bennie Maupin.

Michael Ragonese - piano

Logan Kane - bass

Anthony Fung - drums

