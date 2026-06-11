Mid-Night Meteor Showers! Peak Night!
Mid-Night Meteor Showers! Peak Night!
Join us on the Boardwalk at Spicer Lake for a meteor-watching night during peak activity of the Perseid meteor showers! Bring a camping chair or blanket and bug spray. A nighttime-themed treat will be provided. Registration required by Monday, August 10.
Spicer Lake Nature Preserve
$5 per person
09:30 PM - 01:00 AM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Spicer Lake Nature Preserve
50840 County Line Rd.New Carlisle, Indiana 46552
574/654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org