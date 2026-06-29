Mike Lorenz Trio
Mike Lorenz Trio
Guitarist Mike Lorenz returns in 2026 with I’m Not There, his first trio record under his own name since 2018 and his debut release on the Philadelphia-based label Each & Only. Recorded with longtime collaborators Sandy Eldred and Matt Scarano, the album captures a shift toward intimacy and directness, foregrounding acoustic guitar, melody, and collective interplay. Written over several years of personal and artistic change, I’m Not There unfolds like a songwriter’s record played by improvising musicians, balancing vulnerability with clarity and intention.
Mike Lorenz, guitar
Ben Dillinger, bass
Matt Smalligan, drums
Merrimans' Playhouse
$15 general/ $6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com