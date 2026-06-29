Mike Lorenz Trio

Guitarist Mike Lorenz returns in 2026 with I’m Not There, his first trio record under his own name since 2018 and his debut release on the Philadelphia-based label Each & Only. Recorded with longtime collaborators Sandy Eldred and Matt Scarano, the album captures a shift toward intimacy and directness, foregrounding acoustic guitar, melody, and collective interplay. Written over several years of personal and artistic change, I’m Not There unfolds like a songwriter’s record played by improvising musicians, balancing vulnerability with clarity and intention.

Mike Lorenz, guitar

Ben Dillinger, bass

Matt Smalligan, drums

