Missing and Murdered Indigenous People: The Neglected & Ignored
Missing and Murdered Indigenous People: The Neglected & Ignored
Missing and Murdered Indigenous People: The Neglected & Ignored:
Join us for a presentation from the Pokagon Band of Indiana & Michigan on May 18 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 1700 S. Main Street in the Koinonia Room, South Entrance to College Mennonite Church , Goshen, IN 46526.
We hope you will join us for this evening of remembrance and hope.
College Mennonite Church Koinonia Room
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Coalition to Dismantle the Doctrine of Discovery
College Mennonite Church Koinonia Room
1700 S. Main StreetGoshen, Indiana 46526