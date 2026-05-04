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Missing and Murdered Indigenous People: The Neglected & Ignored

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People: The Neglected & Ignored

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People: The Neglected & Ignored:
Join us for a presentation from the Pokagon Band of Indiana & Michigan on May 18 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 1700 S. Main Street in the Koinonia Room, South Entrance to College Mennonite Church , Goshen, IN 46526.

We hope you will join us for this evening of remembrance and hope.

College Mennonite Church Koinonia Room
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Coalition to Dismantle the Doctrine of Discovery
http://dismantlediscovery.org
College Mennonite Church Koinonia Room
1700 S. Main Street
Goshen, Indiana 46526