Missing and Murdered Indigenous People: The Neglected & Ignored:

Join us for a presentation from the Pokagon Band of Indiana & Michigan on May 18 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 1700 S. Main Street in the Koinonia Room, South Entrance to College Mennonite Church , Goshen, IN 46526.

We hope you will join us for this evening of remembrance and hope.