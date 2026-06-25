Movies on the Gridiron: A Minecraft Movie

Movies on the Gridiron is presented free to the community by DTSB and The South Bend Chocolate Cafe. The event includes South Bend Chocolate Cafe concession stand, free freeze pop, Minecraft crafts and coloring pages, games, face painting, and a Movie Night Special at Bruno’s: Get one 14” 1-topping Pizza for $15. This series is a successful partnership bringing a tradition usually found in large city centers to this thriving urban environment in the heart of South Bend. Free parking is available on-street and in the Leighton Garage.