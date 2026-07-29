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Music at the Dark Sky Park with The Birdseed Salesmen

Music at the Dark Sky Park with The Birdseed Salesmen

Come for the music, stay for the stars! The Connecting Chords Music Festival will bring live music to the Dr. T.K. Lawless County Park before an evening of stargazing on Friday, August 14.

Performing will be Festival favorites The Birdseed Salesmen, an ensemble specializing in jazz Manouche, a style of music originated by Django Reinhardt. You never quite know what you’re going to get: familiar melodies, old standards, styles from old movie soundtracks, maybe even TV themes!

Park admission is $5/car (please bring cash). Donations to the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music will be accepted.

Located in Vandalia, MI (about 50 minutes south of Kalamazoo), Lawless Park is one of only three sites in Michigan to be officially designated an International Dark Sky Park. The music program will start at 8:30 PM, and the park will remain open until 2:00 AM for stargazing!

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This event is co-sponsored by Cass Country Parks & Recreation.

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Celebrate the unifying power of the world’s music at the 2026 Connecting Chords Music Festival, running from August 14 – November 29. The Festival features an incredible variety and quality of musicians every year – if you know, *you know*!

Learn more about the Festival at ccmusicfest.com.

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park
$5/car
08:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Connecting Chords Music Festival
269-382-2910
info@ccmusicfest.com
Dr. T.K. Lawless Park
15122 Monkey Run Street
Vandalia, Michigan 49095