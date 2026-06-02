Music in the Park - Southside Denny
Music in the Park - Southside Denny
Join us for Music in the Park at Riverbend Park on Friday, June 19, 2026 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Live performance by Southside Denny, Featuring Blues Music!!
* FREE ADMISSION
* Food Trucks will be at the event
- Sprinkle Express
- Party on the Patio
* NO ALCOHOL IN THE PARK
* No Seating Provided - Bring your bag chairs & picnic blankets!
Riverbend Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Middlebury - Middlebury Parks
574-825-1499
Artist Group Info
Southside Denny
Riverbend Park
511 E. Warren StreetMiddlebury, Indiana 46540