Music in the Park - Southside Denny

Join us for Music in the Park at Riverbend Park on Friday, June 19, 2026 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Live performance by Southside Denny, Featuring Blues Music!!

* FREE ADMISSION

* Food Trucks will be at the event

- Sprinkle Express

- Party on the Patio

* NO ALCOHOL IN THE PARK

* No Seating Provided - Bring your bag chairs & picnic blankets!