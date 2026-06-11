Nature Journaling Club
Nature Journaling Club
Join a naturalist in a creative space for adults (18+) who love exploring the outdoors and capturing its beauty through art and words. This beginner-friendly club is all about slowing down, observing nature, and connecting with other nature lovers. Bring your favorite journal, curiosity, and a sense of wonder – we’ll provide inspiration using writing prompts and tips on how to use mixed media such as pencil, paint, photography, and collage.
St. Patrick's County Park: Berta Shelter
$5 Requested Donation
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
St. Patrick's County Park: Berta Shelter
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org