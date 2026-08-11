New Carlisle, Michigan?
New Carlisle, Michigan?
Did you know that what is now New Carlisle and much of northern Indiana was once part of the state of Michigan? Join us for an interesting program by historian Aaron Helman who will talk about how Michigan fought for (and lost) its original borders. The program is free and open to the public.
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
1/7
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Artist Group Info
Aaron Helman
admin@discovernewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
112 E Michigan StNew Carlisle, Indiana 46552
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com