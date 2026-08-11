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New Carlisle, Michigan?

New Carlisle, Michigan?

Did you know that what is now New Carlisle and much of northern Indiana was once part of the state of Michigan? Join us for an interesting program by historian Aaron Helman who will talk about how Michigan fought for (and lost) its original borders. The program is free and open to the public.

Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
1/7
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.

Artist Group Info

Aaron Helman
admin@discovernewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
112 E Michigan St
New Carlisle, Indiana 46552
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com