The New Origin Trio—featuring bassist and composer Joe Fonda, drummer Harvey Sorgen, and French clarinetist Christophe Rocher—presents an improvisation-centered program of original compositions drawn from across Fonda's body of work, including selections from The Poets Walk (2025). The trio's music blends structured composition with collective improvisation, reflecting a longstanding musical collaboration that balances lyrical expression, adventurous interplay, and contemporary creative jazz.

Finding the trace, taking the path, connecting the beginning to the horizon to be better carried deep into the present. The New Origin Trio vibrates the space-time through a free, colourful music connecting the United States to Europe, learned music and wild freedom.

Joe Fonda - doublebass

Harvey Sorgen - drums

Christophe Rocher - clarinets

