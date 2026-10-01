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New Origin Trio

New Origin Trio

The New Origin Trio—featuring bassist and composer Joe Fonda, drummer Harvey Sorgen, and French clarinetist Christophe Rocher—presents an improvisation-centered program of original compositions drawn from across Fonda's body of work, including selections from The Poets Walk (2025). The trio's music blends structured composition with collective improvisation, reflecting a longstanding musical collaboration that balances lyrical expression, adventurous interplay, and contemporary creative jazz.

Finding the trace, taking the path, connecting the beginning to the horizon to be better carried deep into the present. The New Origin Trio vibrates the space-time through a free, colourful music connecting the United States to Europe, learned music and wild freedom.

Joe Fonda - doublebass
Harvey Sorgen - drums
Christophe Rocher - clarinets

Merriman's Playhouse
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merrimans
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135
South Bend, 46617
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org/